Legal & General Group Plc Buys 24,378 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

