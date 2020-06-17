Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 21,251 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $162.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

