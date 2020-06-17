Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921,185 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 11.32% of Lantheus worth $57,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $413,554.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,734,558.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

