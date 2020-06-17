Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 27,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,418. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $65,962 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

