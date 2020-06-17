L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $197.26, but opened at $193.15. L3Harris shares last traded at $193.15, with a volume of 1,321,500 shares.

Specifically, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $36,017.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,130,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in L3Harris by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

