KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

KKR stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after buying an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

