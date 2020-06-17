KeyCorp Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 74.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $139,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

