KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

