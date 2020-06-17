KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE XEL opened at $63.51 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

