KeyCorp Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

