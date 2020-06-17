KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

NYSE RRC opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

