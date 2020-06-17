Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock opened at C$1.59 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $319.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.72.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.