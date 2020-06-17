Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Trading 5% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.60, 20,655 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,329,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

The company has a market cap of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,857,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

