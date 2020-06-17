JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 155

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price (down from GBX 185 ($2.35)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156 ($1.99).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 139.15 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.73. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total value of £150,280.65 ($191,269.76). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £27,776 ($35,351.92).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.