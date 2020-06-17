JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 130

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 154 ($1.96) to GBX 159 ($2.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.55 ($2.02).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 131.45 ($1.67) on Monday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

