Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,700 ($21.64). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.75 ($32.38).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 2,165 ($27.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,047.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.999166 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($62,741.50). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £340.56 ($433.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,088 in the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.