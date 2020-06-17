Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,700 ($21.64). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.75 ($32.38).
JMAT opened at GBX 2,165 ($27.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,047.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40).
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($62,741.50). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £340.56 ($433.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,088 in the last 90 days.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.