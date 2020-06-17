JMP Securities Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $27.50

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of SYF opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

