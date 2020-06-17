Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FinVolution Group provides online consumer finance marketplace primarily in China. FinVolution Group, formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc, is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

NASDAQ FINV opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

