Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beyondspring Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beyondspring in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyondspring’s FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.