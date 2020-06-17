Jefferies Financial Group Increases GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,210

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 1,210 ($15.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

GVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.24) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 790 ($10.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($12.73)) on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 953.08 ($12.13).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 726.60 ($9.25) on Monday. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -27.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 773.29.

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.12) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($54,639.18).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

