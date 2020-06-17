Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (OTCMKTS:NISTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion.

OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

