Jefferies Financial Group Boosts William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target to GBX 305

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 305 ($3.88) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target (up from GBX 124 ($1.58)) on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on William Hill from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 182.71 ($2.33).

Get William Hill alerts:

LON:WMH opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.49. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 28.63 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.63).

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley acquired 220,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,208.02 ($2,810.26). Also, insider Gordon Wilson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,409.32).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.