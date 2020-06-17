Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Retrophin in a report released on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Retrophin stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.81. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $98,850. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter worth $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retrophin by 82.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

