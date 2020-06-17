Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 719,976 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.