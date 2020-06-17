JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 620 ($7.89) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.95) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 590 ($7.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 855.42 ($10.89).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 680.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

