Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Regions Financial worth $29,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,466 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 116,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.