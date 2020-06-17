Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 650,109 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650,109 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.37% of ONEOK worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 31.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

