Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 634,355 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 634,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

