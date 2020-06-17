Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 592,258 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592,258 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.26% of Xylem worth $30,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.