Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 342,843 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342,843 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.08% of Novanta worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

