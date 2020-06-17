Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 310,230 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Marriott International worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

