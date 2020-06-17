Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 274,265 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,265 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sony by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

