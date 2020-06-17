Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 263,246 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263,246 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of FleetCor Technologies worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $262.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.94.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.18.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.