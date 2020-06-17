Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 16,670 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.62% of Wix.Com worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $221.20 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

