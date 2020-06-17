Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,342,243 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,342,243 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

