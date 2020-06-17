Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cincinnati Financial worth $33,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.