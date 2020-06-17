Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in 3M by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 155,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 3M by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 631,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,159 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.