Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,151 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,538,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

