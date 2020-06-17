Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $33.70 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,460,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.44% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 69,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.