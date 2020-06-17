Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.77 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 160.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dover worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dover by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Dover by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

