Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $31.51 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.54% of CF Industries worth $31,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

NYSE CF opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.