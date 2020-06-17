Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $29.56 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,071 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

