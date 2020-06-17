Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $29.02 Million Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 549,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.62% of Dorman Products worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 163.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

