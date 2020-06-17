Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.75% of Marcus & Millichap worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $239,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,260.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

