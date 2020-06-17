Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,826 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of Chegg worth $32,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,327,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 122.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

