Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 455,290 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,001,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 843,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of SRC opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

