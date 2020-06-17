Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 245.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.93% of Epizyme worth $30,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Epizyme by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. Research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

