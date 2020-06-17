James L. Robo Sells 20,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

