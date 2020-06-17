JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a material adverse effect on the company’s sales expectations for fiscal year 2020. This along with rise in interest expenses and high debt poses concerns. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees are likely to boost top-line growth. Also, increased focus on online sales is likely to benefit the company going forward.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $0.90 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.05.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

