Jacob Steven Leach Sells 19,129 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $393.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.29 and its 200-day moving average is $281.30. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.17 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

